Health officials report Mid-County man is region’s latest COVID victim
On Thursday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a Nederland resident.
Authorities identified the victim as a White male between 45 and 50 years old.
“It has not been determined if this individual had underlying health conditions,” a health department release said.
The Health Department has reported 29 COVID-related deaths for Nederland since the beginning of the pandemic.
From June 11-16, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.
There were confirmations of four for Port Arthur, one for Groves, two for Nederland and two for Port Neches.
