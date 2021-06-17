Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 9-15
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15:
June 9
- Kacey Carson, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Daren Hayes, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of East Parkway.
- Jessie Derutte, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
- Monique Richard, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
June 10
- Nikolas Foreman, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Charles.
- A dog assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.
- An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
- Unauthorized use motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
- A report was filed for speeding and driving while license suspended in the 2500 block of West Texas 73.
June 11
- A forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
June 12
- A criminal trespass and theft was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a habitation and mail theft was reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
- Jorge Aguilar, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Monroe.
- Donald Jackson, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for theft, possession of a control substance, and warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
June 13
- An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.
- Evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An Information Report was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Teddy Buchanan, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Cayden Belanger, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of block of Mckinley.
June 14
- Lamont Johnson, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
- Jacob Turner, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container 6800 block of Dane.
- Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Main.
- Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Grant.
June 15
- Ericka Hawkins, 37, was arrested for possession of a control substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Robert Provost, 60, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
- Kevin Savoy, 58, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
