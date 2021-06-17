10 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Southeast Texas tropical depression impact tied to rain bands

The National Hurricane Center expects a tropical depression to form tonight or Friday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather observers expect the storm to reach the Louisiana coast on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said forecasts for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana will depend on where the rain bands set up.

“If we have a rain band, expect up to 5 inches of rain and a small tornado threat Friday and Saturday,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal Friday through the weekend.

Winds will gust in the 25 to 30 mph range Friday and Saturday.