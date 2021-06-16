Weather Service shares weekend projections for rain, flooding & high tides

As of 2 p.m., satellite imagery shows no development Wednesday in the broad circulation in the Bay of Campeche.

Some of the enhanced thunderstorms developing in the Gulf near the Yucatan may serve as a starting point for the potential tropical system, which could happen anytime between late Thursday or into the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center will release a potential storm tract or wind arrival impacts until the storm becomes a Tropical Depression.

There is a 90 percent chance for tropical development in the western Gulf late Thursday through Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects tides to run 1-2 feet above normal. A coastal flood advisory or warning will likely be needed Friday through Sunday.

Rain totals will be 1-5 inches and locally higher if a rain band develops over a certain region.

Expect street flooding in heavier rain bands, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Isolated tornado threats are possible.

Winds will gust in the 25-30 mph range Saturday and Sunday.