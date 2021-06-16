June 16, 2021

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: June 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:

  • Taryn Hansen, 31, other agency warrant(s)
  • Justin Schoenberg, 34, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

  • Forgery was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street.

June 8

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the intersection of Eighth and Magnolia.

June 9

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 10

  • An information report was made in the 400 block of Avenue C.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street.

June 11

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was investigated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 12

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.

June 13

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Drive
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block Alpine.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Eugene.
