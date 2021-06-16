Port Neches Police arrests & responses: June 7-13
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:
- Taryn Hansen, 31, other agency warrant(s)
- Justin Schoenberg, 34, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:
June 7
- Forgery was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street.
June 8
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the intersection of Eighth and Magnolia.
June 9
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
June 10
- An information report was made in the 400 block of Avenue C.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street.
June 11
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was investigated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
June 12
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.
June 13
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Drive
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block Alpine.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Eugene.
