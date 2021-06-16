PA’s Fourth of July event to feature fun, fireworks

After a year off due to the pandemic, the city of Port Arthur and Lamar State College Port Arthur are ready to commence with fireworks for the Fourth of July Celebration.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the Fourth of July in person, not to mention the fact that we can all gather together as a community again,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “It’s been a long and challenging time none of us will ever forget. The fact that we are celebrating Independence Day is a happy bit of irony as we continue to overcome coronavirus.”

The Carl Parker Multipurpose Center offers a cool respite from the heat and humidity, allowing for neighbors to enjoy indoor activities for the Fourth of July while waiting for the fireworks fun after the sun to set, according to information from LSCPA.

“We encourage people to bring chairs for the fireworks show, with the best seat in the house anywhere along Lakeshore Drive canal frontage. There is plenty of free parking at the college,” according to information from LSCPA. “We are offering free corn dogs and sausage on a stick, chips and water, while supplies last. As usual, Motiva is sponsoring free ice cream while supplies last. There will be activities for young and old, mostly inside the Parker Center but also outside in the parking lot. We will have a live remote broadcast by KISS 104.5 FM.”

Ron Burton, Port Arthur city manager, said he believes this is a wonderful opportunity to get back to some sort of normal where community members can continue to social distance and also enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s not over yet,” Burton said of the pandemic. “We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. We need to do all we can to enjoy ourselves and be as safe as possible.”