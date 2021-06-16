Man severely burned in house fire

A man suffered serious burns on his torso during an accidental house fire earlier this week in Port Arthur.

A neighbor who asked not to be named was on his porch when he saw smoke. He initially didn’t realize the fire was close at least until he stood up and saw the smoke coming from the house in the 800 block of 12th Street.

Then he heard the screams as another man was walking down the street that called 911.

The neighbor grabbed his water hose but it was too late to make a different.

The victim was able to crawl out of a hole and escape the blaze.

Firefighters got the call about 6:38 p.m. Monday and were on scene for about three hours.

PAFD Acting Deputy Chief Paul Washburn said investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom and was accidental in nature.

The victim was transported to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas with severe burns to his upper torso.

His condition as of Tuesday afternoon was not known.