Area man found dead today in the street; police look for shooter
At 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, Beaumont Police responded to the 4400 block of Magnolia in reference to a shooting victim.
Officers located the victim in the middle of the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.
He was identified as Claude McField, a 53-year-old Beaumont resident.
Information obtained from a witness describes the shooting suspect as a black male, approximately 5’10” with dreadlocks wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information related to the victim or the crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (3477).
The investigation is on-going.
