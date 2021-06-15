All-district baseball stars: Check out the PNG, Nederland & Memorial representatives

A total of 19 local student athletes made the first and second All- District 21-5A baseball teams.

Port Neches-Groves’ Blake Bost and Thomas Reinholt earned top honors, along with Nederland freshman Brady Corcoran.

Reinholt was named district MVP, while Bost took home Offensive Player of the Year. The freshman Bulldog was named Pitcher of the Year.

Reinholt finished the regular season with 47 innings and has 77 strikeouts.

“We didn’t know what we would get from Thomas this year,” PNG head coach Scott Carter said. “Last year was cut short, so we didn’t know what to expect. He came on the scene and did an outstanding job and was the best pitcher in the district. Thomas was more of a surprise for us.”

Bost, who hit leadoff for the Indians, snagged 29 stolen bases during the regular season. The only time he was thrown out came after he slid too far on a wet field against Barbers Hill.

“Going into the season, we knew that Blake had the potential to do the things he did and put up the numbers he put up,” Carter said. “Blake is a great athlete and will hopefully do some great things at Texas A&M.”

Tristan Abshire, Christian Sullivan and Ryan Sosa earned first team honors, while Kyle Mouton, Dean Guidry, Landon Guarnere and Caleb Faulk earned second team spots.

“I think their hard work paid off,” Carter said. “These kids came together. They got off to a slow start. They stayed the course, trusted the process and it paid off in the end.”

Carter was voted Coach of the Year.

PNG finished the season with a 20-win season and an appearance in the third round of the playoffs.

Nederland Head Coach Bryan Spell said Corcoran improved as the season went on.

“He has some special talent and is mature beyond his years,” Spell said. “It didn’t seem like any moment was too big for him. He pitched and won a lot of big games for us.”

Spell said Corcoran is humble, but hopes the recognition gives him confidence heading into next season.

“I think he understands the talent that God has given him,” Spell said. “He works extremely hard and is not over confident. I think it will give him confidence, but I don’t think awards mean that much to him. I think, if you asked him, he would trade that award for a few more rounds in the playoffs.”

Rene Cunningham was the only other Bulldog selected to the first team.

Spell called the outfielder the best defensive player he has ever coached.

“He is a special talent,” Spell said. “He just had a knack for it and was instinctive out there. He is definitely a piece that we are going to miss next year.”

Kyler Baker, Corbin Chandler and Dylan Bell made the second team. Wade Butler and Britton Gomez were honorable mentions.

Memorial’s Brandon Chaney and Tony Brooks were named to the all-district first team.