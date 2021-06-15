Connie Ann (Wingler) Sutton, 66, passed away in her residence in Wilmer, Alabama on June 7,2021.

She was born on July 22, 1954, to Thomas Wingler and Bettie Guillory Wingler in port Arthur Texas.

She loved to sew and make things for her family.

She was preceded in death by her Mother Bettie Lou Wingler, her daughter Christie Lynn Broussard and step daughter Kimberly Sutton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years Ronald Ray Sutton. Daughters Sylvia Marie Broussard, Tania Sue (Thomas) Luker, sons Robert Wayne ( Barbara) Broussard, and Christopher Ryan (Shawndee) Rutherford, Step son Ronald Sutton jr., step daughter Nicole Denise (Clint Mcleod)Sutton, siblings Keith Wingler, Terri (Brett) Smith, Cindy (Eddie) Pent, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held at Havenwood Baptist Church in Semmes Alabama.