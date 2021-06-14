June 14, 2021

  •
Gail Cawley Showalter, left, presents Danielle King with a certificate acknowledging she will receive the Program for Continuing Education grant from P.E.O. Chapter CC to assist with educational expenses. (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost

By PA News

Published 10:54 am Monday, June 14, 2021

Danielle King of Port Arthur received a continuing education program grant of $2,800 from Philanthropic Educational Organization during a Sunday event in Nederland.

King will be attending Lamar State College Orange.

There are five Philanthropic Educational Organization chapters in Southeast Texas, each working to help women return to college in order to gain employment, usually as single mothers.

