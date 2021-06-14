Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost
Danielle King of Port Arthur received a continuing education program grant of $2,800 from Philanthropic Educational Organization during a Sunday event in Nederland.
King will be attending Lamar State College Orange.
There are five Philanthropic Educational Organization chapters in Southeast Texas, each working to help women return to college in order to gain employment, usually as single mothers.
