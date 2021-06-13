Car crashes into propane tank; Port Neches Fire Dept closes streets & monitors air quality

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Magnolia Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.

Central dispatch it involved a vehicle striking a propane tank and notified Engine 25 while responding.

Port Arthur Fire Department Hazmat 1 was requested for assistance.

Responders found a 1-ton propane cylinder located at Young’s Tobacco showing signs of damage with propane vapors being released.

No injuries were reported from the driver of the vehicle.

Firefighters worked to suppress the flammable vapors being released to control any fire hazards.

The Port Neches Fire Department announced Sunday the situation is stabilized with vapor suppression.

“The air quality in the near by neighborhood is being monitored and within normal ranges,” according to the fire department. “Crews are still on scene working. Continue to use detours provided by Port Neches Police Department.”

All vehicle traffic is requested to avoid this area until further notice.

Crews have hose lines on the ground across the highway, this part of Magnolia is currently closed to through traffic￼.