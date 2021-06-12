Tropical development threatens by the end of next week
The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40 percent in the Bay of Campeche.
Slow development is expected, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a general northward motion is possible as we head towards the end of next week.
