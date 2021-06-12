KATHIE’S KORNER — Happy Daddy’s Day or you might call it “Father’s Day.”

Guess I’m thinking about tender-heart times, growing up in California with my daddy and how much I still miss him after all these years after he went to be with the Lord.

If you are a regular Kathie’s Korner reader you already know from past columns that he came through Ellis Island with his family from Hungary, becoming proud American Citizens eventually. As a young boy, he was already an apprentice with his father and brothers, who were bricklayers and wonderful, creative, precise craftsmen.

There are still towers, fireplaces, walls and patios standing in California and Missouri, that they built and a beautiful stone sign for the Methodist church we attended.

My husband, Mike, is an excellent father, for years; now a grandfather and great grandfather loved by all!

He and I enjoyed parenting our three incredible, amazing children and hopefully influencing our grand and great grands to, first of all, have a relationship with God, then pray and enjoy His Word. We also want them to fish, play cards and board games, enjoy water fights and, of course, have lots of laughter and hugs!

Even while working, traveling for years with our children and grands, we stopped to visit them (all over the country), so spread out, to make sure we bonded, connecting with all of them.

A tribute to him, as a legendary Guitarist, one of the most recorded in the world and playing with the Stars, still his children reigned.

I appreciate all the fathers (daddies) in our family and extended family. Our granddaughter’s husband, Brandon, is such an amazing daddy to his four children, our great grands. He is devoted to God and His Word, runs a successful construction business, maintains rentals and serves in missions at church.

He spends quality time with his children, provides lots of love and laughs and is teaching them how to work and serve, every time they’re together. Love you, Brandon.

My personal favorite is my Heavenly Father, Who is with me, always, and has filled my heart and mind with the Scriptures for peace, direction and always more abundant answers to my prayers and songs to help others live a smooth path.

Mike and I know we are second best. If we put God first, that love and power to change anything will overflow on our family, friends and the world, because we will be making a difference for good with and for God.

Prayer: Thank you, God, for good fathers everywhere, guide them, show them the wonderful life they can have with You as their Heavenly Father, always faithful, loving and forgiving. Call on Him and feel free to share this column if you’re on social media.

Come visit our Church on the Rock Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

