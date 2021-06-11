Artist brings Texas-inspired work to The Avenue

PORT NECHES — Artist Lynn Sweat’s “Light Layers” paintings will be displayed from June 15 to Aug. 28 at The Avenue Coffee & Café, 1226 Port Neches Ave. in Port Neches.

“My childhood was spent on the coast of Texas,” Sweat said. “My first memories are those of being close to nature, dragonflies, turtles, frogs, ducks, wild geese, birds and clouds.”

“Light Layers” is an exhibition of oil paintings by Sweat, each holding a secret. Moody and vibrant, Sweat’s use of color draws the viewer into a magical otherworld.

Widely known for his illustration of “Amelia Bedelia,” Sweat’s fine art also inspires a sense of narrative.

His work is a treat to view at The Avenue Cafe brought to the public by The Art Studio, Inc. in Beaumont.

For more information, log onto theavenuecoffeecafe.com or artstudio.org.