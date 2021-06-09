ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate suspect in Port Arthur killing

A homicide arrest was made Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Port Arthur Police asked for the public’s help locating a suspect.

Det. Sadie Guedry said U.S. Marshals located Marcarius Jarvis Gerard at approximately noon in Beaumont. Guedry believed Gerard would be escorted directly to Jefferson County Jail.

It was early Tuesday evening when the PAPD posted a social media request for help locating Gerard, with news linking him to the May 27 killing of Steve Summerville.

Investigators said Gerard had “been off the map” from law enforcement for a couple of years before being linked to the killing.

Because of this, authorities were initially unable to provide a physical description of the suspect beyond his head shot, because they have not seen him in a couple of years. That was not a deterrent in his arrest on Wednesday.

A murder warrant was issued for Gerard, 26, after Summerville sustained several gunshot wounds at Avery Trace Apartments and was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Earlier Wednesday, Guedry said she could not answer if authorities were searching for additional suspects beyond Gerard.

“It is still an active investigation,” the detective said. “It is still being actively worked.”

Police are not making known what might have led up to the shooting.

News of Gerard’s murder warrant Tuesday came within hours of a separate PAPD news release about the arrest of a fourth suspect tied to a 2019 homicide at the same apartment complex.

It was the second time in two weeks that Port Arthur Police released details about the cases within hours of each other.

Guedry said police are aware of the releases but are not indicating the two investigations are related.

“I can’t answer if they are related, but I did pick up that the same day that I posted about the two guys for the 2019 murder that were arrested that another murder happened,” she said. “It is unknown (if there is a connection) at this time.”