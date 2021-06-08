Deborah Marie LaCour, 70, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Peach Creek Assisted Living in College Station, Texas.

She was born on September 19, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas.

She is survived by her three children: daughter Aimee Gross and husband Eric of Fort Worth, daughter Becky Spaller and husband Patrick of Dayton, and son Frank Sandifer and wife Suzy of Spring; grandchildren Shelbee Gross, Garrett Gross, Abbie Spaller, Joshua Spaller and Zoe Spaller.

She is also survived by her four sisters: Sister Carletta LaCour, O.P. of Houston, Sister Thomas Ann LaCour, O.P. of Navasota, Stephanie Brian and husband Patrick of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Christy Champagne and husband Jimmy of Port Neches.

She also has numerous nieces and nephews that she loved: Emily and her husband Gary Sullivan and their children Braxton and Elisabeth, Lauren and her husband Zach Hawkins, Courtney and her husband Jacob Hoyt, Caitlyn and her husband Austin Odom and their son Truett, and Melanie Champagne.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents Carrol and Alice LaCour and her beloved German Shepherd Alex.

Debbie loved her children and grandchildren and thought of them constantly.

She is a 1968 graduate of Kelly High School in Beaumont. Debbie worked at Lamar University in Beaumont for ten years.

She then moved to Bryan, Texas taking a job in the parking department of Texas A&M until her retirement in 2011.

She was an avid Aggie fan and could talk non-stop about Texas A&M.

Debbie loved working in her yard. It was always well groomed.

Neighbors would stop to comment on its beauty.

When she wasn’t working in her yard, she liked to detail her car, and would gladly detail yours if you’d let her.

Debbie even offered to drive to Louisiana to detail her brother-in-law Patrick’s car!

Her constant companions for the past ten years were her German Shepherd dog, Alex, and her Belgian Malinois, Hana.

Debbie started showing signs of Parkinson’s Disease in 1999 and was diagnosed in 2003.

The family would like to thank Right At Home Care, especially Queen; Lyn, DaNae and Nancy of Amedisys Hospice Care of Bryan, and the staff at Peach Creek Assisted Living. A very special thank you to long time friend and neighbor Carrollyn Kropp.

A memorial service will be conducted by Sister Jane Meyer Tuesday, June 15, at 10:00 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Houston.