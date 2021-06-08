Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Capland Speech Therapy Center has a new tool to directly benefit their hearing-impaired clients.

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club recently presented the Port Arthur center a portable looping device. The closed-loop system transmits, in a limited range, the audio of the person speaking directly into the hearing aid of the person listening.

Tim Romero of the Port Arthur Sertoma Club explained its value, saying the beauty of the system is its portability.

“It is not anchored to one location, so the clinic has the ability to move it where it can best benefit their clients,” Romero said. “It may be used at the reception desk to better communicate with a client checking in for an appointment and then the therapist can take the system into the therapy room and thus offer the client the best possible treatment. We believe this device can greatly impact the quality of life for those impacted by severe hearing issues.”

Doris Hale, executive director/speech-language pathologist, said the device is a valuable tool during evaluation and treatment services of hearing-impaired clients.

“As an added extra bonus, it is portable and can be utilized wherever needed, which allows more people to benefit from your generous donation,” Hale said. “It means so much to our agency that you have continued your support of Capland’s mission for so many years.”

The Capland Center was established in 1953 to serve children with speech and hearing disorders. The agency broadened its mission in 1958 to serve adults.

The Capland Center has continued its original mission of providing affordable speech-language and hearing therapy services to residents of Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and surrounding counties.

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club has been a partner with the Center for more than 20 years.

Romero said Sertoma’s mission is to improve the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support. Locally over the last ten years, Port Arthur Sertoma has contributed into the local communities more than $150,000 directly to support hearing causes.

Sertoma also supports Special Olympics, the Jefferson & Orange foster children program, UBM, the Hospitality Center and many others.

“Over that same ten-year period of time, we have contributed close to $500,000 to worthy local causes,” Romero said. “We are always looking for volunteers to help us who share the same passion we do in helping those impacted by hearing loss. For more information, they can go to Sertoma.org or our local facebook page at portarthurnoonsertoma.”