Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month

Port Arthur Little Theatre is hosting CELT Kids Camp 2021 from June 14-25.

Located at 4701 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur, the camp is from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

It leads to performances at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 26.

A pizza party is provided for participants.

It is open for kids ages 5 to 15. The cost is $100 per child.

The Children’s Educational Little Theatre (CELT) is established by the Port Arthur Little Theatre along with the Junior Board of Directors.

The camp teaches acting, set construction, lighting and sound, prop making and hair and makeup.

Camp information and sign up page can be found on palt.org or facebook.com/Portarthurlittletheatre.