Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

By Monique Batson

Published 12:34 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 24 to May 30:

  • Cornelius Gray, 28, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Fields, 34, warrant other agency
  • Guillermo Castillo, 35, warrant other agency
  • Bryan Camacho Vega, 20, warrant other agency
  • Russell Knepp, 37, driving while intoxicated with an open container
  • Anh Hoang, 51, driving while intoxicated
  • Carly Porter, 25, Nederland warrants
  • Robin Lunch Marze, 38, warrant other agency
  • Joshua Story, 31, Nederland warrants
  • Braden Petty, 26, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 24 to May 30:

May 24

  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
  • Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of South First Street.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Eighth Street and Herring in Port Neches.

May 25

  • Indecency with a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of Helena.

May 26

  • An information report was made in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Ninth Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of 400 block of North Ninth Street.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Third Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 27

  • A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Erwin Street.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue G.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 28

  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Orange.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 29

  • Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of South Third Street.

May 30

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • Assault and assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
