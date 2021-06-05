Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 24 to May 30:
- Cornelius Gray, 28, warrant other agency
- Ashley Fields, 34, warrant other agency
- Guillermo Castillo, 35, warrant other agency
- Bryan Camacho Vega, 20, warrant other agency
- Russell Knepp, 37, driving while intoxicated with an open container
- Anh Hoang, 51, driving while intoxicated
- Carly Porter, 25, Nederland warrants
- Robin Lunch Marze, 38, warrant other agency
- Joshua Story, 31, Nederland warrants
- Braden Petty, 26, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 24 to May 30:
May 24
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
- Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Eighth Street and Herring in Port Neches.
May 25
- Indecency with a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of Helena.
May 26
- An information report was made in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Ninth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of 400 block of North Ninth Street.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Third Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 27
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Erwin Street.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of North 23rd Street.
- Found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue G.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 28
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Orange.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 29
- Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of South Third Street.
May 30
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- Assault and assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
