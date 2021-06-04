UPDATE ARREST MADE: Sheriff’s Office, Police searching for violent offender who cut off his GPS
UPDATE AS OF 3:44 P.M.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Scott Bell.
(Original story below)
Area law enforcement officers are searching for a potential violent man who recently cut off his GPS monitor.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Beaumont Police Department announced Friday afternoon their joint search effort for 45-year-old Scott Bell, with a last known address in the 1900 block of Ives in Beaumont.
Bell has warrants for aggravated assault – family violence and violation of a protective order.
A sheriff’s office statement read: “He is a violent individual and citizens are urged not to make contact with him.”
Anyone with information as to Bell’s location is asked to call 911.
