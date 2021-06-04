National Weather Service details flash flood, weekend rain concern

The National Weather Service is expecting one to two inches of rain through the weekend for Southeast Texas and central Louisiana.

In addition, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a flash flood watch through Sunday evening has been issued for the following parishes in Louisiana: Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion.

Two to five inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected in these areas.

During periods of heavy rain, roads can flood.

If a flash flood warning is issued for the area, stay off the roads, Erickson said.