Nederland Rotary celebrates scholarship winners: each receiving $2K

The Rotary Club of Nederland recently celebrated this year’s college scholarship winners, who are all Nederland High School graduates with plans to attend college next academic year.

Nederland Rotary President Jimmy Harrison helped recognize the recipients during a recent luncheon at Dylan’s in Port Arthur.

Four scholarships were given, each for $2,000.

Awardees included Andrew Huard, who will be attending Lamar University to study business and accounting; Diana Rodriquez, who will pursue nursing at Lamar University, Angelie Bautista, who will study biology at Lamar University and Keli Oliver, who will study engineering at Texas A&M.

Yearly fundraisers are held by Rotary members to fund the scholarships.