Silas Channell, Jr. was born on June 15, 1952 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Silas Channell, Sr. and the late Lue Bertha Harris.

Silas attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970.

On June 2, 1973, Silas was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sheryl Peron, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

To this union was born Aaron Christopher and Christal Eve.

Silas was a man of many talents.

In his younger years, he enjoyed tailoring his own clothes, including his “Lincoln High” gold prom attire.

Besides his wife and children, the other passion of his life was building and restoring antique cars and attending annual car shows with Sheryl.

After graduating from high school, he worked at DuPont for over 37 years before his retirement.

After retiring, he was able to devote more time to his hobby of building and repairing cars in his self-designed garage Silas loved to dance with his bride and daughter as well as those who obliged him on the dance floor.

Silas was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered his time teaching CCE and Mardi Gras SETX.

Sheryl His wife of almost 48 years departed this life on May. He was preceded in death by his father, Silas Channell, Sr.; mother, Lue Bertha Harris; brothers, Joseph Ray Channell, Jr. and Curtis Channell; sister, Cynthia Carter, and step brother, Frank Harris.

Silas leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, Aaron Christopher; daughter Christal Eve; stepfather, Thomas Harris; sister, Mary-Ethel Mitchell; brothers, Billy Bernard, Jake Bernard (Elizabeth), and Glenn Woods (Mildred) and a host of nieces and nephews as well as family and friends.

Special friends include Jerry Sanders, Rufus Snowden, Lawrence Spradley, Jerry Chaney and George Alexander.

Funeral mass is scheduled for 11 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 am until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.