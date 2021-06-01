Cheryl Renee Hammond
Mrs. Cheryl Renee Hammond, 58, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Cheryl was born on December 14, 1962 in Port Arthur, TX to Leo Williams Sr. and Mae Ceola Williams.
She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX.
Cheryl attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 1981.
She was a member of Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death were her father Leo Williams Sr., mother Mae Ceola Williams, brother Leo Williams Jr. and nephew Corey Williams.
Cheryl leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memories her loving and caring husband Michael Hammond; four aunts, devoted aunt “Nanny” Audrey Beverly, Virginia Joseph, Alnetta Baker (Thomas) and Antoinette Goudeau; uncle, Lucius Goudeau; two brothers-in-law, Steven Hammond and Tommy Hammond (Delores); two special sisters DeMelda Smith (Kelvin) and Nicole Williams; god-children, Wendy Albert, Alexia Jones and Brodrick T. Wayne Morris; god-sisters, Deborah Graham and Arnita Williams; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church, 749 West 17th Street, Port
Arthur, TX with viewing from 9 AM until service time.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
