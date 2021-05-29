May 29, 2021

  • 84°
The Port Arthur vaccine hub is now located in the Texas Artist Museum building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. (Chris Moore/The News)

Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic open today

By PA News

Published 10:48 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

The City of Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic will be open today (May 29).

The clinic is open until 1 p.m. at the TAMS Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

You do not need to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Print Article