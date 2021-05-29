Intoxication manslaughter case sent to DA’s office

Port Arthur Police have submitted a case with three charges of intoxication manslaughter to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office this week regarding Chance Glynn Craddock.

Police believe Craddock, 25, was intoxicated when his Dodge truck collided with a passenger vehicle May 20, killing Danny “Dani” Nichols Jr., 32, L’Amberia McDaniel, 35, and her daughter Eriana Washington, 14, and injuring a young child.

Craddock is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on $1.5 million in bonds. As of Friday at noon he was still listed as a jail inmate.

An employee in the D.A.’s office said the case was filed Tuesday.

The procedure for a case in general is for the policing agency to file the paperwork and an attorney at the D.A.’s office will review the case. If there are enough elements, the paperwork is submitted to a Justice of the Peace in order to get a an arrest warrant, the employee said.

All felony cases go before a grand jury that can indict the person or issue a “no bill,” meaning the charges are dropped.

If the person is indicted, the next step is for D.A.’s office to assign an attorney to the case and decide which court the case will go through.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Police contend Craddock, 25, was driving a truck when he crossed the centerline into southbound traffic and struck the vehicle containing four Port Arthur residents. A Nacogdoches resident, Craddock was the sole occupant of the truck.

The crash took place at 7:36 p.m. May 20 in the 2600 block of Texas 82.

Craddock was brought to a hospital for treatment then to the jail.

Three of the four Port Arthur residents in the car died from the head-on collision.