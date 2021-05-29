2 Port Arthur men, already in jail, handed warrants for homicide

Two Port Arthur men already incarcerated for different crimes were served warrants Thursday in connection with a 2019 homicide.

Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, and Kamron Tiria Fennell, 23, were issued warrants for the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23, which happened at Avery Trace Apartments.

The bond on each warrant is $750,000.

Reynolds is being held by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the Larry Gist State Jail, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was convicted Sept. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and was on probation for burglary at the time he was charged with the narcotics case. He is serving a four-year sentence.

Fennell remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

A third suspect, Kylan Bazile, 23, of Beaumont, was charged in 2020 for the same offense and is currently incarcerated, according to information from Port Arthur Police Department.

Clayton was shot in the chest Oct. 18, 2019 while he was in a breezeway at the complex at 4260 FM 365.

This isn’t the latest homicide at the complex. On Thursday, Steve Allen Summerville, 32, of Port Arthur as shot multiple times while at the complex.