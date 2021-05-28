Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

The City of Port Arthur will interview four finalists for the position of Fire Chief on Wednesday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the four candidates will interview with the following panels: Department Directors, Subject Matter Experts, City Tour, Community Panel and City Manager.

The city invites all members of the community to watch a live stream broadcast via the City of Port Arthur’s website (same as Port Arthur Council meetings).

The four finalists are:

Greg Benson, a former Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Victorville, CA Fire Department. Additionally, Chief Benson is a candidate for a Doctor of Education (Ed. D.) in Organizational Leadership from Grand Canyon University, a Certificate of Achievement in Organizational Behavior and Consulting from Benedictine University, a Master of Public Administration from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science, Fire Science Management Southern Illinois University.

John Grasso, JR, current Fire Chief for the Town of Sturbridge, MA Fire Department. Chief Grasso holds a Juris Doctor, Civil Advocacy & Dispute Resolution; a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership, a Master’s in Business Administration from Quinnipiac University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Providence College.

Robert Havens, Interim Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, Port Arthur, TX Fire Department. Chief Havens holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science, an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Fire Protection Technology and an Associate of Applied Science, Emergency Medical Services from Lamar University, a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Fire & Safety Protection from West Texas A&M University.

Terry Johnson, is the current Fire Chief, EMS Director, and Code Administrator for the City of Junction City, KS Fire Department. Chief Johnson holds an Executive Fire Officer Certificate from the United States Fire Administration, National Fire Academy, and National Emergency Training Center FEMA/DHS, a Bachelor’s Degree, in Fire Administration, Fire Science Management from the University of North Carolina, Fayetteville State and an Associate Degree, in Fire Protection Technologies from Wilson Technical Community College.