Man shot, killed Thursday night in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night.

On Thursday at approximately 8:44 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call from 4140 highway 365, Avery Trace Apartments, in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived in the area and located a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the identity of the victim would be released later.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.