GALLERY — Port Neches-Groves celebrates Class of 2021 graduation
PORT NECHES — On Thursday 329 PNGISD seniors and their family and friends gathered at the stadium for the Class of 2021 commencement ceremony.
Graduates that spoke talked of a year marred by tropical weather, an ice storm and COVID-19. Still, the only Southeast Texas school district to start 2020-2021 in-person without a distance learning option celebrated a successful school year.
The graduating class voted for the sunflower as the class flower; “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) as the class song; and the class quote of, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them,” by Walt Disney.
Suma Cum Laude graduates are: Jason Adams, Julia Barrett, Nathaniel Brant, Steve Flores, Jacob Hoyt, Blake Makelki and Thomas Reinholt.
Magna Cum Ladue graduates are: Brody Bailey, Reid Landry, Logan Minter, Susannah Pate, Tylor Pham, Cora Pitts, Kelci Ryan, Emma Seymour, Sadie Shrestha and Thuytien Tan.
