Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Each year, students attend summer school to improve their scores to move on to the next grade.

Math classes are the leading cause for children needing extra help. After one of the most trying school years for students, Mathnasium of Mid County is trying to help students of all ages achieve their goals, whether it is to get back up to speed or get ahead of the game.

The facility is located at 4700 FM 365 in the shopping center next to H-E-B.

The center helps children starting in the first grade up to adults studying for college and vocational tests.

Like many businesses, Mathnasium took a hit during the pandemic, going from averages of approximately 90 students to 18 at the lowest point. As of this week, owner Michael Fertitta said the facility regularly sees approximately 40 students.

Fertitta said the summer is typically a slower time for Mathnasium, as many families take their children out for vacation. But the owner said this year could be different due to the fact several had to stay home or miss significant chunks of school.

“It seems every year, they wait until the last minute,” Fertitta said of summer enrollment.

Fertitta, a former engineer, took over the location five years ago.

“My wife is lifelong friends with the owner in Beaumont,” he said. “…I like math. I really do. We used a lot of math in our inspection company. We inspected metal offshore and did a lot of flaw detection.”

Fertitta said the center pulls children from as far as Orange County.

“That is how well it works,” he said. “They are willing to make the sacrifice to make the trips to come from Bridge City and Little Cypress.”

When a student enters the program, Mathnasium reaches out to the student’s teacher to help meet the child’s needs, Fertitta said.

“It is all hands on,” he said. “It is all individual because no two kids’ brains are alike… We are not trying to do the teacher’s job. We are here to support the teachers. That is the big thing.”

Mathnasium is not just for students who are behind and need tutoring. Fertitta said many of the people who attend are looking to get ahead of the curriculum.

“We have kids that have been here a long time,” he said. “We have two brothers who are in the enrichment program. They don’t need help with their math. They just want the little extra push. They may come in and need some help on something, but they are really here to jump the gun.”

Fertitta said most of his employees are students from Lamar University.

“My lead instructor, Victoria Kitchens, is amazing,” he said. “She is my rock. She takes care of this place. These kids relate to our young instructors more so than they would an old gray-headed guy like me. The more comfortable the kids are and the more fun they are having, they are learning. That is the big thing. Math and fun don’t go together very often, but it does here.”

For more information, call 409-223-7976 or email midcounty@mathnasium.