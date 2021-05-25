Forrest Lee Hawthorne
Forrest Lee Hawthorne left us this May 2021.
He was a master of trades and a beautiful master woodcarver.
He enjoyed making movies and playing his guitar And ukulele.
He is survived by his only child, son Anthony Lee Hawthorne.
Final Disposition Haven of Rest.
Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.
