Cuthers Richardson, 67, of Port Arthur, TX, went home to glory on May 16, 2021.

He was born in Washington, TX to the late Bennie Lee Richardson, Sr. and Erma Lee Balque.

He leaves to mourn one great aunt Birdie May Baker of Needville, TX.

His siblings are: Dorothy Scott (Jesse), Bennie Lee Richardson Jr. (Stacy), Leo Richardson (Jana), Avier Balque Bashey, Isaac Balque (Shawndria), Brenda Smith (Jimmy), Marie Batiste (Donald), Donna Mayes (Kevin), Charles McGee (Pearl) and Stanley Richardson. A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, great great nieces & nephews and great great great nieces and nephews. He also had childhood friend Lawrence Joubert.

Memorial service will be Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ Nationwide, 1448 5th St. Port Arthur, TX.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.