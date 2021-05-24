May 24, 2021

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

By PA News

Published 4:40 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a traffic alert on Interstate 10 as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities reported an overturned 18 wheeler at westbound 834 between Hamshire Road and Highway 365.

No injuries are known.

I-10 will be shut down for at least several hours.

Traffic is being diverted onto 365.

