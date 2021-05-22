Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

An employment guide launched earlier this month by Golden Pass LNG and their construction partner CCZJV has already proved beneficial to community members searching for careers in the industry, representatives said Friday.

“It’s off to a really great start,” said Mary Ann Reid, community affairs advisor for Golden Pass LNG. “We’re very happy with the response we’ve gotten from it.”

The Southeast Texas Workforce Guide is aimed at providing information, training and employment in craft or skilled jobs. And while it was created to help with employment during expansion efforts, it is geared at ensuring applicants can take their experience elsewhere once the project ends.

“That’s what’s so wonderful about it,” Reid said. “Every link leads you to another piece of information that’s useful. This was particular to our project. But because of the craft jobs it addresses, you can now take that, carry it to other industries and companies and continue to work.”

According to information from the company, CCZJV — which is made up of Chiyoda Corporation, McDermott International and Zachry Group — will be hiring thousands of workers for facility development and operations.

Tom Marcotte, director of human resources and training at Golden Pass LNG, previously said they are looking to add 7,000 construction jobs at the peak of the project.

The new website, located at SETXWorkforceGuide.com, provides education, resource requirements and other information on carpentry, electrical services, equipment operation, instrumentation, insulation, labor, concrete, finishing, mechanical services, millwright, painting, pipefitting, reinforced ironwork, rigging, scaffold building, structural steel ironwork, surveying, transportation warehousing, and welding; as well s for operators and maintenance technicians.

Some entry-level construction jobs do not require previous experience.

Interested applicants can use the website to search career options, find locations for high school equivalency certification, enroll in job readiness training, and compete for available jobs within the company.

Students looking to enter the industrial field can use the site to research education and experience requirements, necessary certifications, and other information about the career they wish to enter.

Reid said they received numerous applications just in the first four days after launching the website.