Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas has named Jeremy Raley administrator/campus coordinator for the Campus Crime Stopper programs, effective this week.

This newly-created position will greatly enhance all school programs and allow Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas the opportunity to create additional information and programs specific to teens and school environments, officials said.

Raley is a resident of Vidor. He and his wife, Jessica, have two children in elementary school.

Raley is a graduate of Leadership Southeast Texas and Leadership Beaumont. He attended Lamar Institute of Technology and Kilgore College, completing the courses for corrections officer and the police academy, where he received the Director’s Award for Excellence.

He was commissioned in 1997 as a corrections officer and in 2003 as a Texas Peace Officer. Most recently, Raley was employed by the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, where he was the director of membership development. He was also a member of the board of directors of Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, where he served as second vice-chair.

Lee Wheeler, chairman of Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, said a full-time coordinator is needed in the campus programs, adding Raley is the perfect candidate.

“With his experience in law enforcement, being a life-long resident of Southeast Texas and knowing the workings of Crime Stoppers, it was a perfect fit, and we couldn’t be more pleased and excited about what Jeremy will be able to do with our Campus Crime Stopper Programs,” Wheeler said.

Campus Crime Stoppers are affiliated with 15 high schools in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties, with numerous campuses having created Campus Crime Stopper Clubs to aid in getting information to their individual schools and students.

For additional information on Crime Stoppers and the Campus Programs, and to inquire about available partnerships, visit 833tips.com.