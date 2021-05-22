Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur
The City of Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic is open today (May 22).
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the TAMS Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.
You do not need to make an appointment.
