Weather Service: Friday means more rain; watch of Gulf of Mexico for possible storm development

Port Arthur and Mid County residents can expect more rain Friday and will also have to keep their eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as a weather system is forming with the chance to threaten Southeast Texas.

At 6:15 a.m. Friday, Meteorologist Alex Donato old Port Arthur Newsmedia there are showers over Jefferson County and the National Weather Service is expecting it to continue throughout much of the day.

“As we head into the evening and nighttime hours, we are expecting (rain) chances to taper off,” Donato said. “We are looking at the possible accumulation of a couple of inches of rain between 1.5 to 2 inches.”

The rain should clear this weekend, when mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Gulf Watch

There is a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico, and the National Hurricane Service is predicting a 20 percent chance of development.

“It would really be in the next five days or so,” Donato said. “Its current projection is to head towards Southeast Texas. The chances aren’t high currently, but it is possible it could develop.”

Noting the time of year, Donato said if the weather system grew, “it would be likely forming into a Tropical Storm if it does develop.”