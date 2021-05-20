Reserve at Pinewood Village is built to be your home

Reserve at Pinewood Village had an ambitious plan when opening in March of 2020 — delivering unprecedented lifestyle in a new apartment home community.

That also happened to be the same time a global pandemic made its impact felt locally, nearly bringing all business to a halt.

“I expected us to be higher in occupancy, but given the situation and hand that was dealt to us, we are now at 63 percent occupied, which is not bad for everything we have had to go through,” property manager Laci Becker said.

The perseverance gave the community and Reserve at Pinewood Village something to celebrate this month as business and city leaders gathered for an official ribbon cutting.

Speakers included Mayor Thurman Bartie and former Lt. Governor Ben Barnes, who is an investor in the development.

“(Barnes) is so big in the community. It helps us with exposure, because he knows a lot of people and has a good relationship with everyone,” Becker said.

Reserve is located at 8849 Pinewood Drive in Port Arthur, located near Highways 69 and 73.

“We have a product that nobody else in the area has, especially with our attached garages,” Becker said. “We have a wonderful customer service team, and our location is great. It’s easy access to everything in town.”

There are one, two and three-bedroom units available to lease. Each includes upgraded kitchen appliances, granite countertops and private entrances. There is no shared spaces or group stairways.

The grounds include a resort style pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse with conference room and business center.

Becker asks those interested in learning more to call the staff at 409-299-4445 to schedule a tour. Special accommodations can be arranged if someone is only available to visit after business hours.

An online application process is also available.

“We have plenty of ways for everyone to take a look and apply,” Becker said.

Reserve at Pinewood Village officials stress their goal is to exceed expectations with great floor plans, 9-feet ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer.

Learn more at reserveatpinewoodvillage.com.