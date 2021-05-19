Nederland High’s Jackson Evans wins new car through attendance giveaway contest

NEDERLAND — Senior Jackson Evans has a new car as the lucky winner of a Nederland High School Car Giveaway hosted by Philpott Motors.

“I am completely amazed,” Evans said. “I could not believe that my name was drawn. I am still in shock. It is truly a wonderful gift. I want to thank Philpott and NISD for this great opportunity.”

For 17 years, Philpott Motors has hosted the annual event.

Philpott Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai General Manager Daren Granger said it is an honor to do this, adding a business needs to give back to its local community.

Nederland High School officials thanked Philpott Motors for the continued support of students and promoting the importance of attendance.

Also recognized were senior students with seven and eight years of perfect attendance.