UPDATE: I-10 lanes back open after flipped 18-wheeler Wednesday morning

All westbound traffic lanes of I-10, just east of Smith Road, have reopened following an early morning Wednesday crash.

Motorists are urged to stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic in the area.

Previous Report

On Wednesday, at approximately 4 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred just east of Smith Road and involves a commercial motor vehicle.

The crash investigation indicates that an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on I-10, just east of Smith Road, in Jefferson County.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said.

There were no injuries reported in this crash.

All westbound traffic lanes of I-10, just east of Smith Road, are closed.

Traffic is being diverted onto Major Drive. All westbound lanes will remain closed until the commercial motor vehicle has been safely removed from the roadway.

There is no time estimation as to when the road will reopen to traffic. Expect delays.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, because there are several minor crashes in the area.