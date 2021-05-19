6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port Arthur had life-threatening injuries

A young Port Arthur girl was seriously injured Tuesday night after a vehicle struck her along 17th Street.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said arriving officers observed a young child who sustained life-threatening injuries following a collision with an older model SUV.

The 6-year-old girl was taken to a Houston hospital, “where she is listed in serious but stable condition,” Guedry said Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation revealed the driver was not at fault, and police said the motorist is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene — 2000 block of 17th Street — at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Only the victim and driver were involved, police said, adding the collision is under review by the PAPD Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team.