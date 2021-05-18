Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

A Port Arthur family is unharmed though shaken after their home and vehicles were hit with gunfire just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 41st Street.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was awakened by bullets hitting the vehicles and house.

He described the noise as a bang, pause, two more bangs, a pause and a “really loud one.”

He grabbed his shoes and went to another room in the house as one of his children woke up and asked if anyone heard the noise. He told his family to “get down, someone’s shooting.”

The homeowner pointed out a bullet hole on his house, noting the trajectory. He also showed areas on three vehicles, which were also hit.

Port Arthur Police responded to the drive-by shooting at approximately 1:57 a.m. Tuesday.

Three vehicles and a home were struck, but no one was injured.

Several Port Arthur Police detectives were in the area of the shooting at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday speaking with residents. One woman that lives nearby walked over to talk to the homeowner and police.

The woman declined to give her name but said she was asleep when the shooting occurred and heard about it from a neighbor.

The man said multiple crimes have occurred recently in the area, including a burglary or theft down the road.

Det. Mike Hebert said this is a very fluid investigation and police are following leads.

Police on Tuesday afternoon did not comment on possible suspects or the number of potential shooting.

The victim told Port Arthur Newsmedia he believes he was specifically targeted in the shooting.