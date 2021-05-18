Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 10 to May 16:

Joshua Story, 31, Warrant Other Agency

Jessie Derutte, 41, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Samuel Delacruz, 41, Warrant Other Agency

Michael Collins, 29, warrant other agency

Sheila Lee, 63, Driving While Intoxicated -3rd or more

Joshua Hughes, 42, Assault by Threat -Family Violence

Cierra Zachary, 27, warrant other agency

Martin Theriot, 58, warrant other agency

Cristy Conwell, 40, Nederland warrants

Mason Rodgers, 29, Nederland warrants

Ronnie DeJohn, 37, Driving While Intoxicated -2nd

Chad Schwaab, 46, Nederland warrants

Emijah Lewis, 21, warrant other agency

Damian Fox, 49, Nederland warrants

Brant Hyatt, 19, public intoxication

Bryan McFadden, 50, warrant other agency

Tyron Nellar, 60, Nederland Warrant/Warrant Other Agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 10 to May 16:

May 10:

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of Gary.

A complainant reported injury to a child in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 700 block of S 33rd Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of S 27th Street.

Arrest of a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of N Highway 69.

May 11:

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 33rd Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Avenue B.

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated/3rd or more in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject for assault by threat – family violence in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 12:

A complainant reported a death in the 300 block of S 5 ½ Street.

A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject evade detention in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported theft of a firearm in the 2300 block of Allan Court.

A complainant reported contempt of a court order in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

A complainant reported aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 3800 block of Parkway Drive.

A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Highway 365.

May 13:

Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

A complainant reported a false statement to obtain property or credit in the 200 block of S 1st Street.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 1800 block of Highway 365.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of 9th Avenue, Port Arthur.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8900 block of S Highway 69.

Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 8900 block of S Highway 69.

Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 2500 block of Magnolia, Port Neches.

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated/2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 14:

A complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1700 block of N 32nd Street.

Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of S 15th Street.

May 15:

Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.

A complainant reported criminal trespass in the 3600 block of Terrace Drive.

A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.

Arrest of a subject for public intoxication near 69 S and the airport.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of S Twin City Highway.

May 16: