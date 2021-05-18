Lamar State changes on-campus mask policy following Gov. Abbott’s order

Lamar State College Port Arthur is lifting its on-campus mask mandate.

This impacts students, faculty, staff and friends.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities, including institutions of higher education, from mandating the use of face coverings.

In light of Abbott’s order, Lamar State is no longer requiring the use of a face covering on campus by its students, faculty, staff or visitors.

This protocol change takes effect immediately.

Lamar State College Port Arthur also announced a power outage for Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

LSCPA will experience a power outage starting at 6 p.m. and lasting for approximately two hours.