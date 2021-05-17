Poor road conditions in Port Arthur, Mid County; Weather Service warns of serious flooding

Motorists in Port Arthur and Mid County are asked to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as heavy rain continues to pour down and the threat of more continues Monday.

There is a Flash Food Warning for Southeast Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week.

Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms Monday night before returning with another batch of heavy rains Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said periods of rain, some heavy, are expected over the next four to five days.

Rain totals will be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches.

During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses.

Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.

The Port Arthur area has seen upwards of 7 inches of rainfall with more precipitation to come.

National Weather Service Lake Charles Meteorologist Marti Calhoun said the Port Arthur area saw 7 inches of rain in a 12-hour period; from about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to 10:30 a.m. Monday.

As of Monday morning a strong thunderstorm cell was positioned over the area and is expected to break soon but more cells are forming behind the current one. Monday’s rain could continue until night with scattered storms.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Jefferson and southern Orange counties, as well as southerwestern Calcasieu and northwestern Cameron parishes in Louisiana until 12:45 p.m.

“There is a flash flood warning for a couple of more hours that could easily be extended if the rain continues,” Calhoun said.

The NSW has had numerous reports of flooding in Port Arthur and in Groves, according to the website.