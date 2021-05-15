LSCPA returning loaned White Haven property
Lamar State College Port Arthur plans to return loaned property in White Haven located at 2545 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur.
If you have loaned property in White Haven, please call 409-984-6101 before May 24.
All unclaimed property will be retained by the college.
White Haven is a historic home along Lakeshore Drive that the college owns.
You Might Like
RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to continue series on prospering through pandemic plague
Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The... read more