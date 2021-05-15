May 15, 2021

LSCPA returning loaned White Haven property

Published 12:18 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur plans to return loaned property in White Haven located at 2545 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur.

If you have loaned property in White Haven, please call 409-984-6101 before May 24.

All unclaimed property will be retained by the college.

White Haven is a historic home along Lakeshore Drive that the college owns.

