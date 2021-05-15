Evading arrest, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments
A Jefferson County grand jury saw multiple cases of evading arrest, vehicle theft, aggravated assaults and thefts this week.
- Royal Devon Iles, also known as Royal Dvon Iles, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Robert Jeremiah Montgomery, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Raquan Lee Mickens, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention/use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 13, 2019.
- Juan Luis Diaz, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.
- Jose Luis Vega, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 15.
- Kade Orion Davis, 23, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 13.
- Jeremiah Markel Moore, 20, of Lake Charles, Louisiana was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 5.
- Jordan Reed, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 4.
- Rashawn Antonio Smith, 33, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 29.
- Jason James Viator, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.
- Randy Villareal, 41, of Houston was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 11.
- Leon D. Melchor, 28, of Port Arthur as indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 26.
- John Louis David, 36, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred March 17.
- Fabian Kordell Mass, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 31.
- Tomas Jesus Moraida Jr., 52, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred July 24.
- Darryl Keith Johnson, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred July 24.
- Manuel Villeda Arteaga, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Jan. 18.
- Sabra Audrianna Shivers, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.
- Corey Simoneaux, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Corey Simoneaux, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 29.
- Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Dec. 23.
- Andrew Batiste Jr., 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 13, 2019.
- Ondrez Domoneck, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.
- Allen Laden, 26, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 7.
- Timothy Paul Windham, 42, of Orange, was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
- Rogers Fitzgerald Mouton, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.
- Anthony Broc Placette, 27, of Nederland was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1,2019 to on or about April 21, 2020.
- Hope Ponsegrau, 22, of Port Arthur as indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Feb. 6.
- Rebecca Renee Rideaux, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 8.
- Sarah A. Sales, 34, of Orange was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 15.
- Lea Marie Stern, 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Treylan Jamal Thomas, 25, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Kevin Troy White, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred March 25.
- April M. Wilson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.
- Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, also known as Vince Mosby, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 11.
- Vince Travis Mosby-Cormier, also known as Vince Mosby, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 16.
- Juan Luis Diaz, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.
- Emilio Antonio Sahagun, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.
- Gregory Lee Wallace Jr., 26, of Vidor as indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 19.
- Travis James Carpenter, 37, of Sour Lake was indicted for accident involving injury/death for an incident that occurred March 7.
- William A. Buckland, also known as William Andrew Burkland, 40, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 17.
- Boris K. Collins, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 17.
- Misrain Gonzalez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred March 29.
- Byran Guillory, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 21.
- Marquiste Jones, 18, of Houston was indicted for theft (copper, bronze or aluminum wire) for an incident that occurred April 7.
- Deshan Landerdale, 20, of Houston was indicted for theft (copper, bronze or aluminum wire) for an incident that occurred April 7.
- Matthew Pete, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 31.
- Shadi Mohamed Aref, 34, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 29.
- Chandra Renee Breaux, also known as Chandra R. Fortenberry, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred March 5.
- Tommy Wainn Bates, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred March 25.
- Linwood Dwayne Crawford, 30, transient/Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 5.
- Natalie Richardson, also known as Natalie Nicole Turner, 38, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Eric Allen Bramlett, 40, of Bridge City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Andrew Batiste Jr., 33, of Beaumont possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 13, 2019.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
