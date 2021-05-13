Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 2-9
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 2 to May 9:
- Brandon Hotchkiss, 21, warrant other agency
- Kenneth Morris, 29, possession of a controlled substance
- Justin Hebert, 39, public intoxication
- Shodray Graham, 48, warrant other agency
- Landon Green, 29, assault family house member-impede breathing/circulation
- Robert Butler, 49, warrant other agency
- Chantell Lloyd, 22, warrant other agency
- Benisha Chevelier, 26, warrant other agency
- Joshua Taylor, 38, NPD warrant/warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 3 to May 9:
May 3
- A burglary of a habitation was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
- Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of Lawrence.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
May 4
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 28th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Parkway Drive.
- Forgery and theft of services was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 3200 block of Landrey Boulevard.
- Assault offensive touch/family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of South 4 ½ Street.
May 5
- A missing person was reported in the 1100 block of Kent.
- Indecent assault and terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of Detroit.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Canal.
May 6
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Canal.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 7600 block of Erie.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of South Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
May 7
- Assault offensive touch/family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- An officer received information in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 8
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 31st Street.
- Found property was reported in the vicinity of Fifth Street.
May 9
- A person was arrested for assault family/ house member impede breathing/circulation in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.
